Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 87.0% from the October 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IZOZF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,696. Izotropic has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69.
Izotropic Company Profile
