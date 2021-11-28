Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 87.0% from the October 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IZOZF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,696. Izotropic has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69.

Izotropic Company Profile

Izotropic Corporation, a research and development company, commercializes diagnostic products for breast cancer. It develops and commercializes next generation 3D breast CT imaging technology for the earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment of breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

