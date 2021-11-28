J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target Raised to $136.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $136.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.45.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $130.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.11. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $110.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.70%.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

