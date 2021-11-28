Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Truist

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target reduced by Truist from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on JACK. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.17.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

NASDAQ JACK opened at $87.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.63 and a 200-day moving average of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.76. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $85.94 and a 52 week high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Jack in the Box by 2.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 6.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 0.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.