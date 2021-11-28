Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,706 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JHG. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 457.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JHG opened at $44.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.88. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 24.61%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.10.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

