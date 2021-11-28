Jean-Luc Gavelle Sells 54,800 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jean-Luc Gavelle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amphenol alerts:

On Thursday, September 2nd, Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of Amphenol stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $4,594,800.00.

Shares of APH opened at $81.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $58.58 and a 52-week high of $86.05.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.42%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,627,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,504,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,058,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,382,000 after purchasing an additional 176,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.05.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.