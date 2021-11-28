JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Target Price to $23.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Nordstrom from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Gordon Haskett cut Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.87.

Shares of JWN opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.28. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 560.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 293.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

