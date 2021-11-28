Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JBAXY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Julius Bär Gruppe stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 60,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,089. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average is $13.45. Julius Bär Gruppe has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $14.73.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

