Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 600 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $135.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $125.27 and a 52-week high of $143.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.91 and a 200 day moving average of $133.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 77.55%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

