Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,900 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,297,109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,651,000 after buying an additional 31,339 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 32,568 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1,585.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 54,867 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 51,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,220,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,260,000 after buying an additional 87,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 210,570 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GSK stock opened at $41.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $43.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.17.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. On average, research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.29%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

