Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 82.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000.

In other news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $736,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,932,520 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDNA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $42.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.56. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $39.16 and a 1-year high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. CareDx’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

