Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $471,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of LLY opened at $260.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.83%.

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.11.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.