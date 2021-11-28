Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $6.03 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 3.2% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $6,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 193.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $65.56 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $57.71 and a twelve month high of $70.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.37.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

