Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 830.0% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 497.0% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 26,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter.

VOO opened at $422.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $415.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $404.36. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $330.04 and a twelve month high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

