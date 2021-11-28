Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,154 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAT. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000.

DFAT opened at $46.86 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.29 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.80.

