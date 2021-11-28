Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,920.59

Shares of Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,920.59 ($25.09) and traded as low as GBX 1,802 ($23.54). Kainos Group shares last traded at GBX 1,835 ($23.97), with a volume of 59,845 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KNOS. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,765 ($23.06) target price on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,680 ($21.95) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,920.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,709.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. Kainos Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.20%.

In other Kainos Group news, insider Richard McCann sold 32,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,980 ($25.87), for a total value of £639,540 ($835,563.10). Also, insider Tom Burnet purchased 13,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,804 ($23.57) per share, with a total value of £250,124.60 ($326,789.39).

About Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

