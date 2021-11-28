Karbo Price Reaches $0.13 (KRB)

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 28th. In the last seven days, Karbo has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. Karbo has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $24.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Karbo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Karbo alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.39 or 0.00427310 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000808 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000146 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo Coin Profile

Karbo (KRB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 9,277,231 coins. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Karbo’s official website is karbowanec.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Karbo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was created as a national cryptocurrency for the Ukranian community “

Karbo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karbo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Karbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Karbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.