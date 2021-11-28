Kava (KAVA) Price Tops $4.80 on Exchanges

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $682.66 million and approximately $68.68 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava coin can now be bought for approximately $4.80 or 0.00008802 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Kava has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.05 or 0.00199889 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.50 or 0.00767145 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000578 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00014704 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00071204 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 152,109,645 coins and its circulating supply is 142,172,146 coins. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

