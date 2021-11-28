KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of KBC Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays raised shares of KBC Group to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KBC Group from €70.00 ($79.55) to €74.00 ($84.09) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KBC Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of KBC Group from €60.00 ($68.18) to €65.00 ($73.86) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.29.

KBC Group stock opened at $40.87 on Thursday. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $33.89 and a 12-month high of $49.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $2.0145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. KBC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.46%.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

