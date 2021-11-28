Keeler Thomas Management LLC Purchases 681 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.3% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 119,906 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,852,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 56,427 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,048,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 524,758 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $205,044,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,116 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,470,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $477.35.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $439.91 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $466.00. The firm has a market cap of $414.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $431.53 and a 200-day moving average of $418.41.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

