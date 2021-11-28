Keeler Thomas Management LLC Trims Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.73.

NYSE HON opened at $208.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.43. The stock has a market cap of $143.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

