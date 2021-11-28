Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €65.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €54.00 ($61.36) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($67.05) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €60.84 ($69.13).

Shares of SHL opened at €63.50 ($72.16) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €37.27 ($42.35) and a twelve month high of €67.14 ($76.30). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €59.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €55.12. The firm has a market cap of $71.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.45.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

