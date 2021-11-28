Kepler Capital Markets Downgrades Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) to Hold

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) was downgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $64.00 target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SEMHF. Societe Generale downgraded Siemens Healthineers to a “hold” rating and set a $60.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEMHF remained flat at $$73.15 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.44. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $74.30.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

