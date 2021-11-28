Kepler Capital Markets Downgrades Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) to Hold

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) was downgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $64.00 target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SEMHF. Societe Generale downgraded Siemens Healthineers to a “hold” rating and set a $60.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEMHF remained flat at $$73.15 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.44. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $74.30.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

