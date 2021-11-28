Kepler Capital Markets Lowers Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) to Sell

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have $309.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cheuvreux downgraded Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Pareto Securities raised Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Energy AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $324.50.

Shares of LNDNF opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. Lundin Energy AB has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.86 and its 200-day moving average is $34.62.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

