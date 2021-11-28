Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Has $2.79 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.0% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $87,000.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $108.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.58. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $88.97 and a 1 year high of $111.14.

