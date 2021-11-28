Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Purchases Shares of 108,162 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 108,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,470,000. General Mills comprises about 2.4% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $62.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

