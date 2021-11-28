Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0583 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Shares of KMP.UN stock opened at C$22.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.68. Killam Apartment REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$16.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.18.

KMP.UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$23.75 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$24.75 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Killam Apartment REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.50.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

