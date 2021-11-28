KIMCHI.finance Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (KIMCHI)

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One KIMCHI.finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, KIMCHI.finance has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. KIMCHI.finance has a market capitalization of $282,560.08 and $48,873.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00043380 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008801 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.13 or 0.00236710 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

KIMCHI.finance Profile

KIMCHI.finance (CRYPTO:KIMCHI) is a coin. KIMCHI.finance’s total supply is 2,767,524,075 coins. The official website for KIMCHI.finance is kimchi.finance . KIMCHI.finance’s official Twitter account is @kimchi_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

Buying and Selling KIMCHI.finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KIMCHI.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KIMCHI.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

