Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Kingstone Companies has decreased its dividend payment by 39.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kingstone Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 61.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kingstone Companies to earn $0.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 200.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ KINS opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08. Kingstone Companies has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $52.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $38.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.61 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on KINS shares. TheStreet lowered Kingstone Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

