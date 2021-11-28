Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

K stock opened at C$7.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.56 and a 1-year high of C$10.37. The stock has a market cap of C$9.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.60.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.9700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Kinross Gold to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.28.

In related news, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.68, for a total transaction of C$99,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,363 shares in the company, valued at C$371,427.84.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

