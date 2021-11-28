Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 79.7% from the October 31st total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Kismet Acquisition Two by 25.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,032,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after buying an additional 210,178 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 425.5% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,002,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after acquiring an additional 811,777 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,825,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,840,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,126,000.

Get Kismet Acquisition Two alerts:

Shares of KAII opened at $9.74 on Friday. Kismet Acquisition Two has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Kismet Acquisition Two Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kismet Acquisition Two and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.