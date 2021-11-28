KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) Short Interest Up 370.0% in November

KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 370.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of KLAQ opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. KL Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KL Acquisition by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KL Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KL Acquisition by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,866 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KL Acquisition by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 150,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 32,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of KL Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,964,000. Institutional investors own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

