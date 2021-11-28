Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Short Interest Update

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 338.0% from the October 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

OTCMKTS KLBAY traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $8.37. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,397. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Klabin has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1305 per share. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th.

KLBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Klabin in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Klabin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

About Klabin

Klabin SA engages in the manufacture of paper and board for packaging, corrugated board packaging, and industrial bags. It operates through the following business segments: Forestry, Pulp, Paper and Conversion. The Forestry segment is responsible for the planting and growing pine and eucalyptus trees, as well as selling timber or logs to third parties in the domestic market.

