Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a decrease of 73.9% from the October 31st total of 158,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KKPNY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KKPNY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.96. 200,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,758. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21. Koninklijke KPN has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $3.57.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

