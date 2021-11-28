Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000.

SGOL opened at $17.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.36. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $18.78.

