Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $218,000 Stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWBI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 233.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth about $80,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWBI. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.17. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 109.23% and a net margin of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.03%.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

