Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $283,000 in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at about $244,544,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Omnicom Group by 81.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,353,000 after buying an additional 1,023,155 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Omnicom Group by 192.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,192,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,358,000 after buying an additional 784,926 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 31.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,558,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,619,000 after buying an additional 607,863 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 24.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,771,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,723,000 after buying an additional 539,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.88.

NYSE OMC opened at $67.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.05 and a 52 week high of $86.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.32.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

