Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,883 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 251.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 14,964 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 43.9% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 559,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,564,000 after acquiring an additional 12,944 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $349,000.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BAB stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $31.68 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.15.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.