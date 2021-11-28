Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB opened at $154.90 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $139.63 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

