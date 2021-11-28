Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,968 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIP. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,391,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,390,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,089 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,695,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,149,649,000 after purchasing an additional 684,954 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,490,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,708,000 after purchasing an additional 312,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 902,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,151,000 after purchasing an additional 280,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,658,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,083,000 after purchasing an additional 264,660 shares in the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

NYSE BIP opened at $56.36 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $48.25 and a 1-year high of $61.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.99.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.58%.

BIP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.10.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.