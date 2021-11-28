Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $246,000 Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,005,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,120,000 after purchasing an additional 293,537 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,518,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,621,000 after purchasing an additional 621,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Under Armour by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,575,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 2.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,892,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,770,000 after purchasing an additional 146,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Under Armour by 1.3% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,985,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,289,000 after purchasing an additional 51,622 shares during the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Under Armour from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair raised Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.08.

Shares of UAA opened at $23.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.28. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

