KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Holdings Decreased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 59.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 45.3% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 79,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 24,638 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 105.8% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 124,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after purchasing an additional 64,101 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 143.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KWEB opened at $45.53 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $43.39 and a 1 year high of $104.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.