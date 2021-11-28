KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC) Short Interest Update

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a decrease of 84.0% from the October 31st total of 272,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,541,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KYN Capital Group stock traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.01. 67,148,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,463,703. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 0.01. KYN Capital Group has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.04.

KYN Capital Group Company Profile

KYN Capital Group, Inc is a capital-finance leasing company. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment, Real Estate Acquisitions-KYN Capital Group, Asset-Based Lending, and Equipment LeasingKYN Capital Group. The Real Estate Investment segment provides asset-based loans for companies and individuals.

