Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $14,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,005,650,000 after purchasing an additional 263,760 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,169,709,000 after purchasing an additional 206,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $488,586,000 after purchasing an additional 65,973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $460,962,000 after purchasing an additional 84,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $429,262,000 after purchasing an additional 155,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.15.

NYSE:LH opened at $289.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $195.88 and a 12 month high of $309.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

