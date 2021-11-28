Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $53.51

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $53.51 and last traded at $53.51, with a volume of 5561 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.97.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.25 and a 200 day moving average of $68.14.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.71%.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

