Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Position Cut by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 66.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 130,819 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.13 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $103,095.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $37,843.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,683 shares of company stock worth $626,113 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LNTH shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

