Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Short Interest Down 71.4% in November

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LSDAF opened at $128.09 on Friday. Lassonde Industries has a 52 week low of $122.90 and a 52 week high of $151.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.52.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LSDAF shares. Desjardins lowered shares of Lassonde Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$195.00 to C$191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Lassonde Industries, Inc is engaged in the development, manufacturing and sale of fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. It is marketed under brands, such as Everfresh, Fairlee, Flavür, Fruité, Graves, Oasis, Allen’s, Orange Maison, Sunlike, Tropical Grove, Del Monte, Bright’s, Madelaine, and Rougemont.

