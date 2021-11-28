Latitude Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,617 iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,664,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 63.1% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 67,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 26,060 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $65.01 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $67.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.78.

