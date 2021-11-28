Latitude Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,617 iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2021

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,664,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 63.1% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 67,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 26,060 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $65.01 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $67.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.78.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.