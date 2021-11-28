Latitude Advisors LLC Grows Position in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 100.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,170 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in CEL-SCI were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CEL-SCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CEL-SCI by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in CEL-SCI by 119,844.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in CEL-SCI by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in CEL-SCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

CVM stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CEL-SCI Co. has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $40.91. The company has a market cap of $439.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 2.06.

In other news, insider Eyal Talor sold 15,000 shares of CEL-SCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $168,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

