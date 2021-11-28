Latitude Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KBWB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 426,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,491,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 217,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of KBWB opened at $69.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.16 and its 200 day moving average is $66.89. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $46.54 and a 12-month high of $73.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.