Latitude Advisors LLC Invests $278,000 in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 505.7% during the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 72,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 60,912 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 480.3% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 63,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 52,900 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,374.5% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $307,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $61.58 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $46.34 and a 52-week high of $64.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.75.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

